PORTSMOUTH - Averill K. LaCoursiere, 34, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health. Born prematurely at MMC, Portland, Maine, on April 18, 1985 he developed a condition of cerebral palsy.
He is survived by his parents Edward LaCoursiere and Leslie McRobie, a sister, Dr. Marissa LaCoursiere, and a brother Thaddeus LaCoursiere.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019