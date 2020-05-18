|
|
WAKEFIELD, Mass. - Baldwin "Dom" M. Domingo, 93, of Wakefield, Mass. formerly of Dover, N.H. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Born in Hamakuapoko, Maui, Hawaii on Dec., 1926, he was the son of the late Braulio and Regina (Molina) Domingo.
Dom graduated from Maui High School, then earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the Philippines, a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University, and his Master of Arts from the University of New Hampshire.
Dom was a proud 20+-year veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major. He was in the service during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He originally enlisted in the U.S. Army after hearing the Japanese airplanes fly over his village during the attack on Pearl Harbor, but was soon discharged for being underage. After turning 18, he joined the Army Air Forces (the predecessor to the United States Air Force), serving from 1945 to 1968.
In 1968, Dom retired from the military and continued pursuing his dream of being a history professor. He served as the Professor of Military Aviation History at Nathaniel Hawthorne College in New Hampshire for almost 20 years, where generations of students knew him as the "Happy Hawaiian."
After retiring from his teaching career, Dom became more active in local politics in New Hampshire and served multiple terms in the N.H. State House of Representatives. He also actively participated in many local, state, and national campaigns within the Democratic Party, where his penchant for taking photos with candidates was widely known and admired.
Dom was a member of many organizations committed to veterans' affairs and public service. These included the Air Force Association, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association, Daedalians, and Toastmasters International. He was also an avid golfer, traveler, reader, and connoisseur of buffet lunches throughout the country. More than anything, he loved visiting with 'ohana' all over the world to 'talk story.'
Dom was the beloved husband of the late Elsie (Worls) Domingo. He is lovingly survived by his four children Jimm Domingo and his wife Mary Alice Chaney of St. Paul, Minn., Erik Domingo and his wife Patti of Wakefield, Mass., David Domingo and his wife Carolyn McGill of Seattle, Wash. and Kirsten Domingo and Tom Sheehan of Alexandria, Va.; his two grandsons Tanner and Sergio; his two great-grandchildren Kamea and Taer; his siblings Marie, Carlina, Sisto Hawaii, Mary, Joe, Stanley, Fred, Rosie, and Leslie, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his siblings Pablo, Mario, Pastoria, Frank, Helen, and Maria.
Due to the current restrictions, funeral services and interment at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will be private. When family and friends are able to travel, a celebration of life event will be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2020