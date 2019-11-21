|
ROCHESTER - Barbara A. (Goodwin) Long, born December 14, 1934 in Rochester, N.H., passed on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a tough, lengthy illness.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Walter P. Long, parents Lewis Goodwin and Blanche Goodwin Quint, brother Lewis Goodwin Jr. and son Stephen P. Long.
Survived by her children James (Lisa) Long, Karen Long, and Susan (Lane) Spalla all of Tucson; grandchildren Amy (Samuel) Gravesande, Kimberly (Jonathan) McCroy, Austin (Marissa) Spalla, Lexi Spalla and Leland Long; along with four great-grandchildren.
Barbara graduated from Spaulding H.S. class of '53 in Rochester, N.H. and New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her R.N. class of '56. Barbara was a longtime resident of Cambridge, Mass., working at Sancta Maria and Public Health Dept of Cambridge; finishing her career working at Matignon H.S. as the school nurse.
In 1988, Barbara and Walter moved to Tucson, Ariz., where she happily enjoyed being everyone's Nana.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. Graveside services at Eastlawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712 immediately following.
Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Friends of PACC. www.friendsofpacc.org.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019