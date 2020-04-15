|
NORTHWOOD - Barbara Anne Zeuner, age 83, passed away unexpectedly early morning on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Northwood, N.H.
She is survived by four of her children, Richard Jr., Jeannine, David and Veronica, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, aunts and several cousins.
Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia in 2006 and her husband Richard in 2015.
Barbara was born Aug. 26, 1936 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Wilfred and Jeanne Denis.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020