BARRINGTON - Barbara Chipman, 88, of Barrington passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born May, 4 1931 in Boston Mass., the daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Lawrence Jackson.
Barbara loved to watch her wild birds feast at the several feeders she had positioned outside her home. Full of a wonderful sense of humor anyone that ever met her would always leave with a smile along with a lasting impression. She will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed by family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her brother Ron and Peggy Jackson of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., daughters Cindy and John Cardellicchio of Barrington, N.H., Nancy and Peter Tyger of Somersworth N.H., Gail and George Hoch of Fort Meyers, Fla., sons Gary and Carly Chipman of Barrington, N.H, Bill Chipman and partner Anne Stevens of Rochester, N.H. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Arthur "Champ" Chipman Jr., and brother Lawrence Jackson.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her name to the N.H SPCA in Stratham, N.H
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rad, Rt. 4, Lee, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020