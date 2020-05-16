|
|
ROLLINSFORD - Barbara Elizabeth Emerson, 85, formerly of the farm on Old Mill Lane in Rollinsford, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Barbara was born May 10, 1935 on her grandparent's farm in Dexter, Maine. She was the daughter of Albert Henry and Imogene (Goulette) Keen.
Barbara married Lucius (Mike) Emerson of Rollinsford, NH and enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
She worked at Clarostat Mfg in Dover for 15 years, then in her later years at Varney Cleaners. She was active in the community, serving as the Hiram Roberts Grange Master, President of the Salmon Falls Garden Club and as a member of St Mary Church (Parish of the Assumption) in Dover.
Her passion was antiques, owning Mill Hill Antiques for many years. Barbara's farm was like a paradise... she enjoyed her outdoor life with the flowers, birds and trees. She also loved her cats and the local wildlife for whom she would provide treats. Barbara enjoyed painting most everything around the farm and loved decorating for the holidays and wallpapering.
Barbara is survived by three children, Patricia (David) Lyons of Pittsville, Wis., Joanne (Mark) Relford of Orono, Maine, and George (Katherine) Emerson of Rollinsford, N.H.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucius Emerson, her brother, Richard Keen of Homosassa, Fla., her sister Edith Trimble of New Port Ritchie, Fla., and special grandson George Emerson of Rollinsford.
SERVICES: A private funeral service will be held at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home in South Berwick, Maine followed by a burial at the New Town Cemetery in Rollinsford. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from May 16 to May 19, 2020