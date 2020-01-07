Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Barbara Foss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Foss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. Foss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara H. Foss Obituary
ROCHESTER - Barbara H. Foss, 95, of Knobby Way, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at home after a period of failing health. She was born April 7, 1924 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Estes) Howard.

Barbara has resided in Rochester most of her life and was a homemaker. She was a member of Crown Point Baptist Church. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening and country dancing. She especially loved animals, watching birds and music.

The widow of Everett Barry Foss who died in 1982, she is survived by son, Ronald (Fiancée Connie John) Foss; daughters, Erla (Laurence) Smith, Kendra (Kerry) Sneirson, Candace (Keith) Chambers; nine grandchildren, Thomas (Kristine) Abbott, Tammy (Jerry) Tindell, Scott (Karilann) Sneirson, Shonda (John) Thibeault, Shon Stevens, Shane (Susie) Stevens, Wade (Diane) Foss, Wendy (Peter) Foss, Eric (Jennifer) Foss;16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be on the family private cemetery on Second Crown Point Road, Strafford, N.H., in the spring.

The family would like to thank all of her private caregivers and the Cornerstone VNA and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Barbara.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -