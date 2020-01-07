|
ROCHESTER - Barbara H. Foss, 95, of Knobby Way, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at home after a period of failing health. She was born April 7, 1924 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Estes) Howard.
Barbara has resided in Rochester most of her life and was a homemaker. She was a member of Crown Point Baptist Church. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening and country dancing. She especially loved animals, watching birds and music.
The widow of Everett Barry Foss who died in 1982, she is survived by son, Ronald (Fiancée Connie John) Foss; daughters, Erla (Laurence) Smith, Kendra (Kerry) Sneirson, Candace (Keith) Chambers; nine grandchildren, Thomas (Kristine) Abbott, Tammy (Jerry) Tindell, Scott (Karilann) Sneirson, Shonda (John) Thibeault, Shon Stevens, Shane (Susie) Stevens, Wade (Diane) Foss, Wendy (Peter) Foss, Eric (Jennifer) Foss;16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be on the family private cemetery on Second Crown Point Road, Strafford, N.H., in the spring.
The family would like to thank all of her private caregivers and the Cornerstone VNA and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Barbara.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA and Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or Pope Memorial Humane Society Cocheco Valley, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020