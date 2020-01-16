|
DURHAM - Barbara L. Hatch, 89, of Harding Street, Rochester passed away peacefully at Harmony Homes by the Bay with family by her side on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born to the late Ernest A. Horne and the late Valea (Gagne) Horne on October 21, 1930 in Rochester, N.H.
Barbara was the widow of Ellis R. Hatch, Jr., residing in Rochester her entire life. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School, class of 1949, employed as a Telephone Operator prior to her marriage then worked side by side with Ellis in their family catering business. Raising three children, taking care of grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her life's passion. She loved to bake, was an avid reader and enjoyed walking.
She is survived by daughters Debra Liberty (Brian) and Karen Stanton (Gary); son David Hatch (Bonnie); grandchildren Aaron Liberty (Katherine), Evan Liberty, Bradford Stanton, Mathew Stanton (Amanda), Justin Hatch (LeeAnne), Zachery Hatch, Cameron Hatch and Molly Hatch; great-grandchildren Aiden, Beauden and Elias Hatch, Ellis and Evelyn Liberty; sister Lorraine (Richard) Turgeon, sister-in-law Dawn Hatch; brother-in-law Dwight Horne, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents; sisters Florence Smith, Edith George, Violet Dwyer, Beatrice LaBrecque, Shirley Horne; and brother Ernest Horne.
The Hatch family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to Harmony Homes by the Bay for the care and compassion shown to our mom during the past year. Teresa, Ashlyn, Donna, Jenny and Tali as well as the entire Harmony Homes Family you all hold a special place in our hearts.
A sincere thank you to Cornerstone Palliative Care and Hospice Teams for your guidance and support.
SERVICES: A memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 2, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home Inc, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers or donations the family's sole request is for her grandson Evan Liberty. Please visit our website at Free Raven 23 and sign the petition to bring Evan home!
