Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Barbara Coward
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
The First Parish Church Congregational
218 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
The First Parish Church Congregational
218 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Coward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Coward


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Coward Obituary
DOVER, N.H. – Barbara M. Coward, 90 of Dover died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Riverside Rest Home with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 21, 1929 in New London, N .H. the daughter of Clifford and Marion (Phelps) Stearns, graduated from Andover High School and went on to Commercial College in Concord.

Members of her family include her husband of 60 years, Larry Coward of Dover; two daughters, Sharon Howard and her husband, David of Durham and Deborah Atkinson and her husband, John of Ashford, Conn.; six grandchildren, Morgan Bayod Aceves, Abigail Howard, Emily Howard, Barry Atkinson, John Atkinson, Jr. and Michalia Atkinson.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m. at The First Parish Church Congregational, 218 Central Ave., Dover. A gathering will follow the funeral in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot Flat, N.H.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave. Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now