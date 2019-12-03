Home

Barbara M. Field


1950 - 2019
Barbara M. Field Obituary
ELIOT, Maine - Barbara M. Field, 69, of State Road in Eliot, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her family by her side following a long battle against COPD.

Born in Portsmouth New Hampshire on August 12, 1950 she was a daughter of the late Weldon and Wilma Steeves, attended local schools graduating from Marshwood High School with the class of 1970.

She married her loving husband Richard Field in 1987 and together they built a home in Eliot and raised their family.

Active in her community she volunteered for the Girl Scouts, drove school bus for many years for SAD #35 and was a beloved Eliot Police Department Auxillary member.

She enjoyed camping, traveling the back roads of Northern Maine with her husband and frequent drives around town and many hours on her tractor caring for her yard. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafting in general.

Barbara's first love was unquestionably her family, and time spent with them was cherished.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Field; daughters Tina and her husband Clayton Baum and their children Marion and Rachel, Sarah Field and her boyfriend Karl Bostrom and her children Lucas and Madeline, and Amanda Field and in-laws Albert "Bud" and Marguerite Field and brother and sister in-law Timothy and Deborah Field.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family and enjoy refreshments on Saturday, December 7, 2019 form 1-3 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904 where a funeral will be celebrated at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Hoffman officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Field family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters on Dec. 3, 2019
