EAST ROCHESTER - Barbara McCallister Shaw, of 33 Highland Street, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Colonial Hill Transitional Facility in Rochester. Barbara was born August 21, 1934 to the late J. Irving and Charlotte McCallister in Rochester, N.H.
She lived most of her life in Rochester, working for New England Telephone Company and Strafford County Homemakers. She enjoyed church suppers, shopping, and spending time with her family. She attended Grace Baptist Church in East Rochester and was a part of Emmanuel Advent Christian Church's community dinners; her faith was very precious to her.
She is survived by brother, David and his wife Caroline; daughters, Paula McCallister, Cynthia Foster and Kristina Miller; sons, Steve Shaw and wife Susan, Gregg Shaw and wife Kristin; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; nephews, Alan and Gary McCallister; her very close friend, Rick Rioux.
She was predeceased by grandson, Eric Shaw.
SERVICES: A graveside service with burial will be held in the Rochester Cemetery in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019