CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Barbara Siegert passed peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Barbara was born in Mineola, New York on March 30, 1932, and married Richard R. Siegert III. Together they adopted four beautiful children.
Barbara is survived by her youngest daughter, Katherine Stryck (wife Darnell) and four grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband and her three eldest children, Richard, Margaret, and William.
Throughout her life, she continued to demonstrate her artistic expression, specializing in water colors. Barbara studied Romantic Languages at the University of New Hampshire and obtained a Master of Arts in English Grammar from Western Connecticut. Fluent in French, Barbara accepted her first teaching assignment in Bordeaux, France which inspired her passion for traveling. Barbara spent several years traveling to all seven continents and each of the fifty states. Upon retirement, she completed six cross-country trips on her bicycle and published the book "Bicycle Across America".
SERVICES: The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newick's Lobster House located on 431 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820. The graveside burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12-12:15 p.m., at St Mary's Cemetery located on 110 North St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. The reception will follow from 1-2 p.m., in the home of Susan Neylon Dolan located on 81 Rockwell Rd., Bethel CT 06801.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tribute donation made to the or the Margaret Ellen Siegert '84 Memorial Scholarship Endowment (Keene State).
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020