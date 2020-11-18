1/2
Barret Chase Boudreau
1984 - 2020
{ "" }
BERWICK, Maine - Barret Chase "Bear" Boudreau, 36, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born January 22, 1984, Bear was a life-long resident of Berwick, Maine, where he played football and graduated from Noble High School, Class of '02.

After high school, Bear went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division., serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

Bear had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, and a warm campfire. He also loved motorcycles, ATV's and anything else he could go fast in or take "out through the puckerbrush". Bear took great pride and found joy in his work as a carpenter and his work can be found all across New England. Anyone who met Bear will remember him as a great person and a truly kind, funny, and generous man who gave great hugs and would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need.

Bear is survived by his parents, Alfred and Wanda Boudreau; his sisters, Gretchen Littlefield and Sara Eck; his brother, Levi Boudreau; many nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and family whose lives were touched by his presence.

He was and will remain loved and missed by all. We love you, Bear. See you on the other side.

SERVICES: Friends may visit Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 to support other heroes like Bear. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bear's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., P.O. Box 728, Berwick, ME 03901.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Fred, Wanda and family. We are so sorry for your sudden loss of Bear at such a young age. We can't imagine the pain and sorrow you are going through. Please take care of yourselves and celebrate his short life with love and great memories.
Ron & Sharon Routhier
Ron Routhier
Classmate
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
