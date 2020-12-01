1/2
Barry L. Hodgdon
BARRINGTON - Barry L. Hodgdon, 68, of 126 Tolend Road, died Friday, November 27, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. Born February 5, 1952, in Rochester, N.H., to the late Lewis and Barbara (Cheney) Hodgdon.

Barry was fondly known as "Hodgy", he was a graduate of Spaulding High School class of 1973 and the University of New Hampshire. He served in the United State Marine Corp and later went on to retire from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

Hodgy was an avid golfer and a dedicated football fan. He played offensive tight end with the Tri-City Chargers, a semi pro football team. He was also a very active member of the Rochester Elks, Lodge 1393 where he enjoyed the Elks Pool League.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Pamela Hodgdon, of Barrington and a sister, Rochelle Pelletier.

SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
