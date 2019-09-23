|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - On Friday, Sept 20, 2019, Basil E. Chadbourne (Chad), 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Basil was born in Harmony, Maine on April 2, 1929 to Cony and Inez (Watson) Chadbourne.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Alta (Partridge), his son, Glenn and wife Wendy of Port St Lucie, Fla. and his daughter, Marcia and her husband Tom Skratt of Winterport, Maine; grandsons Gregory Chadbourne of Port St Lucie, Fla. and Christopher Chadbourne of Newark, Del.; granddaughter Julia (Skratt) Marshall and her husband James IV and great grandchildren Catherine and James V of North Haven, Conn. He is also survived by sisters Marilyn Clapp of Exeter, Maine and Evelyn Keaten of South Paris, Maine. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law Norman and Gloria Partridge of Corinna, Maine, Frederick and Irma Partridge of Augusta, Maine, Doris Bridge of Rochester, N.H., Phyllis Call of Corinna, Maine, Mildred and Gene Stocker of Exeter, Maine and Joan Chadbourne of Milford, Conn. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceasing him were brothers, Henry, Edward and Vaughn and his sisters Annie, Erma, Edna, Claire, Caroline, Dorothy and Wilma and granddaughter Laurel Skratt.
Basil served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and often talked about his time in Germany after the war had ended. He started his career in the shoe industry as a handsewer and worked his way up through various positions and worked as plant superintendent in many locations throughout New England throughout his career known as "Chad." He was also in charge of establishing, furnishing and running new factories in Maine and Virginia. He ended his career as a Management Consultant in the shoe industry and traveled extensively with numerous visits to Brazil, China, Haiti, Mexico and Yugoslavia.
He belonged to numerous organizations in the Rochester, N.H. and Bangor, Maine areas including the Anah Temple Shriners; A.F. & A.M. Masons, 32nd Degree, Scottish Rite; Elks, BPOE #1393; Eagles, Aerie #3177; and American Legion Post #7.
Having lost his parents at a young age, Basil and his family was proud that he returned to school to obtain his GED in 1973 the same year his son graduated from high school. Basil did many projects in carpentry throughout his life and built an executive ranch in Bangor, Maine in 1980 where he and Alta lived until settling again in Rochester in 1985. He enjoyed growing his own flowers from seed and for ten years he and Alta set up at the flea market in York, Maine where he sold many flowers to folks throughout the local area.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to all the folks at Cornerstone VNA for their care and concern and especially their LNA Renee Ames for her special ability to bring him comfort during his final month. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that people make a donation in his memory to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester NH 03867.
He will be interred at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter Rd, Cambridge, Maine in October.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019