Beatrice E. MacDow Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Beatrice E. "Bea" MacDow, age 90 of Fox Lane passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

Born in Atkinson, N.H. on February 9, 1930, the daughter of Eugene and Flora (George) Currier. A graduate of Atkinson Academy, class of 1948. From Atkinson, N.H. she moved to Pittsburg, N.H., Middleton, N.H., Milton, N.H. and finally Rochester, N.H. since 1987.

Bea enjoyed crocheting, hunting, fishing, playing cards, bingo and spending time with her family.

Survived by her two sons: William B. Little and wife JoAnne, John O. Little and wife Karen, a daughter: Laurie L. Bacon, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Milton W. MacDow, her brother: Forrest, and three sisters: Elsie, Naomi, and Barbara.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Milton Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements made by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
