FARMINGTON - Beatrice "Bea" Gardner, of Farmington, 80, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Rockingham County Nursing Home surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born in South Berwick, Maine, on May 9, 1939 the daughter of George and Bertha Carr. She was the Widow of Floyd Colbath.
In her earlier career she was a factory worker and retired as a caregiver and transportation director.
Survivors include her three children, Fran Nichols and her husband Rick, Brenda Colbath and Lori Parzych and her husband Danny; her long time love and companion Steven Gardner Sr.; her sister Lorraine Maloney and her husband John; her brother Gilbert Carr and his companion Judy Mayday; she is also survived by her six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends and family may gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, with a Memorial Service following at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington, N.H. For additional information, please visit GrondinFuneralHome.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pope Memorial Cocheco Valley Humane Society in Dover, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020