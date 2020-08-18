FARMINGTON - Beatrice M. Lawrence, 82, of Central Street, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home after a period of failing health. She was born June 17, 1938 in Middleton, N.H., the daughter of the late Melbourne and Edwina (Young) Wilkinson.
Beatrice worked many years as a visiting nurse for Farmington VNA. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, shopping and going out to dinner.
Members of her family include her loving husband of 58 years, Richard A. Lawrence; children, Sandra Passler, Chichester, N.H., Wanda Barnes, Farmington, N.H., Melbourne Lawrence, Alton, N.H., Ronald Lawrence, Farmington, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Constellation Health Service, at www.constellationhs.com
