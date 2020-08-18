1/1
Beatrice M. Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMINGTON - Beatrice M. Lawrence, 82, of Central Street, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home after a period of failing health. She was born June 17, 1938 in Middleton, N.H., the daughter of the late Melbourne and Edwina (Young) Wilkinson.

Beatrice worked many years as a visiting nurse for Farmington VNA. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, shopping and going out to dinner.

Members of her family include her loving husband of 58 years, Richard A. Lawrence; children, Sandra Passler, Chichester, N.H., Wanda Barnes, Farmington, N.H., Melbourne Lawrence, Alton, N.H., Ronald Lawrence, Farmington, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Constellation Health Service, at www.constellationhs.com. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved