C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Beatrice Laskey
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Beatrice T. Laskey


1925 - 2019
Beatrice T. Laskey Obituary
MILTON MILLS - Beatrice T. Laskey, 94, longtime resident of Jug Hill Road in Milton Mills, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover.

Born March 26, 1925 in Revere, Mass., daughter of Everett and Antoinette (Lafrancoise) Wyman, she attended the Paul Revere School.

Bea had a lifelong love for the ocean, having grown up a block away from the sounds of Revere Beach and its amusement rides.

She worked in Lynn, Mass., selling shoes, and during World War II for the Women's Union in Boston on ammunition.

In 1945 she married her first husband Norman Lessard, they moved to Milton, N.H., and had three children: Leo, Norman and Linda. Widowed in 1963, she continued to work at Spaulding Fibre, until her marriage to Roger Laskey in 1969.

Predeceased by her husband Roger in 2005 and son Leo Lessard in 2017, she is survived by her son Norman; daughter Linda; stepdaughter Linda Hall; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; also extended family and friends.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. with Pastor Dave Maleham, officiating, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Rochester.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or Pope Memorial Humane Society-Cocheco Valley, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, 03820. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
