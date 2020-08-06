1/1
Beatrice Welch Kondrup
ROCHESTER - Beatrice Welch Kondrup, 96, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Riverside Rest Home. Born October 27, 1923, in Tamworth, N.H., to Hester and Russell Welch.

Beatrice came to Rochester to work as a nanny in the 1940's.She also worked as a cook at School Street School during the 1960's. She made many meals using the vegetables from the garden she and her husband grew. She loved playing cards, horseshoes, bowling and bingo.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Alfred B. Kondrup Jr., in 2015, sisters Helen Dicey, Florence Fortier, Margaret Breckner, Reta Weare and brother Fred Welch.

She is survived by her sons Steve Kondrup and wife Pensri of Las Vegas, Nev., David Kondrup and wife Janet of Rochester, N.H., and daughter Janet McCoy and husband Philip of Brookfield, N.H. She also had five grandchildren, Kathryn, Karen, Karyl, Samuel and Michael, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Riverside Rest home. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
