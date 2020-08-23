1/1
Benjamin Cameron Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Benjamin Cameron Lane died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 30. Ben was born on January 31, 1990, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Ben grew up in Asheville, N.C., where he graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 2008. He graduated from Davidson College in 2012 and had recently completed his graduate education in biostatistics at Vanderbilt University. He was beginning his career in data science at Vanderbilt at the time of his death.

Ben was an Ironman triathlete who loved music, dance, and literature. He loved the mountains in which he grew up and was an avid hiker and biker. He was known for his enthusiasm for all he did, his kindness and sense of humor, and his great love and loyalty to family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Drs. Ronald and Wendy Lane, his brother William Lane and his sister Dr. Rebecca Lane. Ben had the rare gift of making all who knew him feel special and loved. He will be sorely missed.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Bradford Ave Ste 104
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 815-0008
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Sending my love and prayers for the entire Lane family, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. My sincerest sympathies, Ambra Davidson
Ambra Davidson
Coworker
August 21, 2020
I met Ben at Mountain Diabetes Research center as a research study participant. He was one of my favorite study coordinators. He had a great personality, just a genuinely nice guy.
Family, please know that alot of people are heartbroken today along with you.
My family is praying for you!
Barbara Tweed
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Ben was such a kind soul. I met him while working at his mothers office a few years ago. He was so incredibly easy going and fun to be around. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be missed.
Kelsie
Friend
August 20, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Ben once in his office at Vanderbilt. His kindness and sincerity radiated the room. I left feeling as though I had known him for years. Only one meeting, but I will always remember Ben Lane.
Lisa Gambrell
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
We met Ben once at Vanderbilt and were so impressed by his charm and spirit. He shared an office with my daughter and we just sat and chatted with him for the whole time we were supposed to be visitng my daughter. He was a shining light. This is such a tragedy, my thoughts are with the family in this sad time
Lynn Telford
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Ben was always a joy to be around... he was always smiling and happy...he was my co worker and my friend.... May God bless his family and give them peace.. I miss you Ben...Sandy
Sandra
Friend
August 20, 2020
Words are so inadequate at a time like this, such a huge loss. He sounded like a wonderful young man with so much left to do in life. I know he will live on through your thoughts and actions everyday. I’m praying for each of you during this difficult time, my love and prayers are with each of you. May God comfort you and your family each and everyday. Sincerely, Deanna Hartman
Deanna Hartman
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Ben Lane: Radiated positivity. A friend to anyone, Ben had the most radiant and infectious smile. Hard to believe you're gone. Our prayers for the Lane family for peace. Our hearts ache for you all. We are thinking about you and sending our love during this very painful time.
Debbee Gibson
Friend
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this very difficult time. I pray God will give you peace and strength in the days / years ahead.
Beth Simms
Friend
August 18, 2020
Prayers for you and your family. You will be missed and I will always remember your smile and your love of people, sports and family and friends.
Jennifer Whitlock
Friend
August 18, 2020
Krystal Owenby
Friend
August 15, 2020
My prayers and heart are with the Lane family. I will pray for strength and peace. ❤
Monique Inglese
Coworker
