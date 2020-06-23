Benjamin Perkins Ladd
WOLFEBORO - Benjamin Perkins Ladd, 79, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 23, 1940 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Ruth E. Pollard and Benjamin L. Perkins and had lived in Wolfeboro for most of his life.

Ben was a graduate of Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, N.H., Class of 1958. He also later attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute.

He was a Veteran serving in the United States Air Force.

Ben loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Ben worked for Sanel Auto Parts for many years and operated Ladd's Power Equipment and Repair for many years in Wolfeboro. He was a Charter Member of the Wolfeboro Police Department and Wolfeboro Rescue Squad as an Emergency Medical Technician serving for 16 years. He also served two terms on the Wolfeboro Budget Committee and as a Wolfeboro Police Commissioner for five years.

He was a 60 years member of the Aurora Lodge #423 F & AM, Walnut Ridge, AR and a 30 plus year member of Harriman Hale Post #18 of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Virginia R. Ladd; his son Ian Charles and his wife Jamie and their children Ashton and Kendra Ladd; his son Benjamin and his wife Candace and her son Danny Provencal.

SERVICES: At the request of the family there will be no services.

Donations in his memory may be made to Central NH, VNA and Hospice, P.O. Box 1620, Wolfeboro, NH 03894. A special "Thank You" to Gina and Linda for the care and support they gave. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
