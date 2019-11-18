|
|
WHITEFIELD - Bernard Thibeault, 75, of Whitefield, N.H., died Monday, November 11, 2019 of dementia with lewey bodies. Born May 13, 1944 to Yvonne and Ernest Thibeault.
Graduating from Somersworth HS in 1962, he studied to be a machinist at Portsmouth Vo-tech, becoming a master auto-body mechanic specializing in classic cars. In October of 1965 he married Ann Batchelder, and had three sons, Michael, Craig and John.
After retirement, he enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing.
He was predeceased by his brother Martin, and sister Vivian. He is survived by his wife Ann, brother Donald, his three sons.
SERVICES: Burial will be in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019