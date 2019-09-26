|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Bernice A. Connick, 96, of Somersworth, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Hiram, Maine on September 16, 1922 the daughter of the late Ralph McAllister and Marion (Sawyer) McAllister. Bernice grew up in Keyser Falls, Maine on the family farm with her parents and three sisters.
Bernice is predeceased by two of her children George Parker and Anthony Connick. She is survived by five of her children, Bruce Connick, of Somersworth, N.H., Rosemarie Hatfield, of Rochester, N.H., Bonnie Miller, of Virginia Beach, Va., Bradford Connick, of Barnstead, N.H., and Gregory Connick, of Middleton, N.H.; along with 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Bernice was the ultimate caretaker with the dream of always becoming a nurse when she grew up. Although she didn't receive the degree, she surely accomplished the goal of being the lifelong caretaker of others. From house cleaning to childcare, she was always taking care of others, all along side of the caretaking for her adult son with disabilities into her early 90's. She enjoyed baking and preparing meals for friends and family. She was a board member of the coastal singles club for many years in Rollinsford, N.H., where she enjoyed her love for music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and generous mother, nana, and friend who loved to make people happy.
SERVICES: There will be no services per her wishes; however the family will host a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Connick family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019