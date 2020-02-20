|
ROLLINSFORD - Bernice A. Moreau, 84, died at the Wentworth Douglass Hospital on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She had resided at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H. Born May 18, 1935 in Orono, Maine, the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Lillian M. (St. Peter) Nadeau.
Bernice graduated from Orono High School in 1953. She married Ralph A. Hendrix in 1953, who passed in 1991, and later married Robert A. Moreau in 1997 and he passed in 2013.
Bernice spent most of her life at home caring for her family.
Bernice is survived by her sister Pauline Butler and brother Lawrence "Johnny" Nadeau" both of Orono, Maine; her children, Timothy Hendrix and wife Linda of Eugene, Oregon and Cynthia Guilmette and husband George of Somersworth, N.H.; grandchildren Leanna Tibbetts (Larry) of Rochester, N.H., Eric Guilmette (Jacqueline) of Rollinsford, N.H., Christopher Hendrix (Amy) of Eugene, Ore., Jeremy Hendrix of Eugene, Ore. and Brian Hendrix (Alyssa) of Eugene, Ore.; great grandchildren, Danny, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Alexis, and Heather Tibbetts of Rochester, N.H, Kiera and Kody Guilmette of Rollinsford, N.H. and Maxwell, Camden and Evelyn Hendrix, of Eugene, Ore.; and her first great-great grandchild arriving in April; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her sisters Elsie Cote, Mamie Seymour, Bertha Henderson and her brothers Norman, Clarence, Albert, Freeman and Leslie Nadeau.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., on Friday February 21, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m.m at St. Mary's Church, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street. Burial will be in the spring at New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020