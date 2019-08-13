Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Beryl Muggleston
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Beryl Caroline Muggleston


1921 - 2019
Beryl Caroline Muggleston Obituary
GONIC - Beryl Caroline (Gilman) McDuffee Muggleston, 97 years 356 days, of Oak Street, died Friday, August 9, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born August 18, 1921 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Ivan and Alice (Bowie) Gilman and has resided all of her life in Gonic.

Well known as an equestrian lover, singing on the radio, beauty pageant winner, employee of the shipyard and Carney Drug.

The widow of Frank Muggleston, she is survived by her son Steven McDuffee and his wife Kristie, grandchildren, Hannah and Ivan McDuffee and great-granddaughter, Leara. She was predeceased by her son Gilman McDuffee in 1990 and brother, Gerald Gilman.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the SPCA. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
