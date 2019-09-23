Home

Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:45 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Christian Church
129 Lower Main St.
North Berwick, ME
Bessie (Carnegie) Hall


1924 - 2019
Bessie (Carnegie) Hall Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Bessie V. (Carnegie) Hall, 95, of High St., North Berwick passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at her son's home after a period of declining health.

She was born Jan. 8, 1924 in Wells, Maine, oldest child born to David and Ida (Hatch) Carnegie. Bessie was raised in Lynn, Mass., graduating from Lynn English High School.

In 1947 she married Frank P. Hall. She and Frank were members of the M.O.A.L. Antique Car Club and Bessie was a dedicated Shrine Lady as well as a member of the Red Hats. Bessie was a proud 34 year member of the American Legion Quint Cheney Post Ladies Auxiliary. She and Frank spent their summers at their Wells Beach cottage and had traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Canada. Bessie enjoyed knitting, reading, word finds and especially shopping. Her greatest joy was being Grammie.

Bessie was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Frank P. Hall; two sisters, Eleanor Marasco and Elva Marston and brother David Carnegie, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Morgan and husband Michael of Severn, Md.; four sons, Franklin Hall of North Berwick, Andrew Hall and wife Ann of Sanford, Sherm Hall and wife Linda of Sanford, Ritchie Hall and wife Sherry of North Berwick; 10 grandchildren, Michael Morgan, Jr. and wife Heather, Anthony Morgan and wife Kristin, Krystal Davis and husband Michael, Jason Hall and wife Elisabeth, Andrew Townsend and wife Jennifer, Shelby Hall, Katlyn Hall, Nicholas Sawyers and wife Katie, Colby Owen and wife Cortny, Justin Owen and wife Christina; 12 great-grandchildren, Keyara, Treyvon, Kailey, Tyler, Rachael, Jordan, Roman, Delaney, Kayleb, Kailee, Gavin and Nolan.

The family wishes to extend our heart-felt thanks to Sue Therrien, Shannon Therrien and Pam Austin for the exceptional loving care given to our Mom over the past couple years.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Legion service at 6:45 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St. North Berwick, Maine. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St., North Berwick, Maine.

Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Friends who wish may contribute to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114
Published in Fosters from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
