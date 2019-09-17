|
COCOA, Fla. - Bette McGowen Bridle, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home in Cocoa, Fla., after a long period of failing health from dementia. She also was a long time resident of Durham, N.H.
She leaves behind husband, Robert Bridle Jr. (Rob); children, Sherry McGowen and Kevin McGowen; three step-children; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Ronald McGowen who served as a former Durham Police LT Inspector and Chief of UNH Security; a sister, Elaine Zwearcen; a grandson, Matthew Hart and her parents, in-laws and many friends.
She loved riding their motorcycle, RVing, taking cruises and baking for others.
SERVICES: Calling hours on Wednesday, September 18, beginning at 10 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., Newmarket, N.H. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery, 34 Raymond Rd., Nottingham, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
