Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Bridle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette McGowen Bridle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette McGowen Bridle Obituary
COCOA, Fla. - Bette McGowen Bridle, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home in Cocoa, Fla., after a long period of failing health from dementia. She also was a long time resident of Durham, N.H.

She leaves behind husband, Robert Bridle Jr. (Rob); children, Sherry McGowen and Kevin McGowen; three step-children; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Ronald McGowen who served as a former Durham Police LT Inspector and Chief of UNH Security; a sister, Elaine Zwearcen; a grandson, Matthew Hart and her parents, in-laws and many friends.

She loved riding their motorcycle, RVing, taking cruises and baking for others.

SERVICES: Calling hours on Wednesday, September 18, beginning at 10 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., Newmarket, N.H. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery, 34 Raymond Rd., Nottingham, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now