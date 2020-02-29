|
|
ROCHESTER - Betty Ann (Miller) Stanley, 88, passed away peacefully at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday, February 25, following a brief illness. Betty was born on March 31, 1931, in East Orange, N.J., to Wilfred and Helen (Bredenberg) Miller.
After marrying the love of her life, Carl (Stan) Stanley, they lived in a number of cities in the US and also Japan during Stan's military career. Married for 54 years, Betty and Stan continued to enjoy traveling after their retirement with many trips in their motor home and most special camping trips with their grandchildren.
Betty worked for the Bell Telephone companies for over 20 years. In addition to traveling following her retirement, she also enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, scrapbooking and making personalized greeting cards for family, friends, and even strangers. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her son, Bill Stanley and his wife, Debbie; three grandchildren, Eric Stanley and his wife, Clara, Beth Raynor and her husband, Andrew, Alison Newell and her husband, Tim; two sisters, Merilyn Zajac of Henderson, Nev., and Ann Rosenberg, of Boca Raton, Fla.; she also enjoyed the love and friendship of many cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by six very special great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy – Ben, AJ and Anna Stanley; Ayla and Kalea Raynor; and Leland Newell.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Stan, and her brother, Richard Miller.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m., at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Rochester. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020