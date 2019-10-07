|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Betty Elwell, 87, of Jeremiah Lane passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her home after a period of failing health.
She was born July 26, 1932 in Rochester the daughter of the late George and Phyllis (Brown) Stuart. She has been a lifelong resident of Rochester and worked in several nursing homes. Betty enjoyed baking pastries and attended Grace Baptist Church for several years.
The widow of Wilfred Elwell who died in 2014 she is survived by daughters, Susan Coviello, Rochester, Kathy Bjelf and husband David, Wilmington, N.C., Phyllis Donrovich of Henderson, Nev.; brother, Robert Stuart and wife Glenita of Rochester; and many grandchildren.
Burial will be in the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019