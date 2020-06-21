DOVER, N.H. - Betty Jane Tyler passed away peacefully in Dover, N.H. on Monday, June 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Betty was 80 years old.
Betty was born in West Bethel, Maine on May 11, 1940, to Dorothy and Raymond Bennett. Betty was the second child of five siblings, along with Kieth, Roma, Freda, and Candy. On May 24, 1958, Betty married Leon Tyler Jr. at the start of a long life as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to so many people.
She was a beautiful woman, who enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and doting on family more than anything. She was a talented seamstress, who also enjoyed many other craft hobbies in which she excelled. She volunteered many years at Salvation Army serving meals. Words cannot express the amount of joy that she brought to those who knew her and just how much she will be missed.
Betty is survived by her daughter Raeleen (Tyler) Lamson and Douglas Lamson of Fulshear, Texas, her son Randy and Marta Tyler of Portsmouth, N.H., and daughter-in-law Maureen Tyler of Camarillo, Calif.; eight grandchildren Mandy, Tyler, Colby, Javelynn, Dezarae, Dexter, Baylee and DJ, and three great-grandchildren Tyler, Ryleigh, and Bradley. She was predeceased by her husband John and son, Rusty Tyler.
Heartfelt thanks to staff in Reflections at Silver Square as well as Cornerstone Hospice.
Their kindness and support was immeasurable.
A celebration of Betty Tyler's life will be held as conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests visiting https://www.nhfoodbank.org/ .
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.