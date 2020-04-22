|
|
ROCHESTER - Beverly Lambert, 71, of Old Dover Road, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born April 22, 1948 in Rochester, N.,. she is the daughter of the late Nathaniel and June (Copp) Blaisdell.
Beverly has lived in Rochester and Somersworth all her life. She worked in customer service and retail for area sub shops and craft stores. One of her favorite activities was spending the day shopping with her daughter. She also enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren, daughter in-law, dining out, and enjoyed fashion, attending craft fairs and always took very good care of herself. She was very protective of her family always making sure everyone was well cared for.
Members of her family include her husband of 52 years, David R. Lambert of Rochester; her daughter, Darcy Gesner and her husband Tom of Wakefield; her son, David Lambert and his wife Debra of Farmington; her grandchildren; Matthew Lambert and his wife Sarah, Erica Lambert and her boyfriend Lucas, Ashley Lambert and her boyfriend John and Joshua Adams and his girlfriend Brea; and aunts, Lillian Boudreau and Geraldine Drapeau. Members of her family also include her nieces, nephews, sister in-law and cousins.
She is predeceased by her brothers; Nathaniel "Skip" Blaisdell, Donald Blaisdell, and a sister, Pamela Blaisdell.
SERVICES: Private burial will be held in the Rochester Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date arranged by her family. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
In lieu of any flowers please make memorial contributions to Breathe NH, 145 Hollis St, Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101-1235.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020