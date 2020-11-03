FARMINGTON, N.H./BERWICK, Maine - Beverly Mae Porter, 85, formerly of Central Street in Farmington, died peacefully at her daughter's home on Pine Hill Road in Berwick on Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in New Sharon, Maine, on February 24, 1935, the daughter of Arthur C. Kinney and Estella M. (Davis) Kinney.
A graduate of New Sharon High School, class of 1954 and a graduate of Farmington (Maine) State Teachers College, she had resided in Farmington, N.H., since 2007, having come from Berwick, Maine, where she resided for over 45 years.
After 32 years, Beverly retired as a Second Grade Teacher for Maine School Administrative District #60.
A member of Grace Community Church in Farmington and Rochester, and former member of the Nazarene Church in Berwick, and Assembly of God in Berwick. She was also a member of York County Retired Teachers Association.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with family, crafting, quilting, knitting, crocheting, camping, spending winters in Florida and volunteering many years at Grace Place Farmington Food Pantry.
Survived by two sons, Stephen C. Porter and wife Polly of Milton, N.H., James E. Porter of Farmington, N.H.; two daughters, Deborah E. Thorp and husband David of La Grange, Texas, Rebekah M. Needham of Berwick, Maine; grandchildren, Nathan and his wife Amelia, Heidi and her significant other Ryan, Jordan and his wife Audrey, Scott and his wife Samantha, Stephanie, Ayden, and Dustin; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Penelope, John-Henry, and Sutton; a brother, Randolph Kinney of New Sharon, Maine; two sisters, Eleanor Rollins of Skowhegan, Maine, Shirley Adams of Farmington, Maine; very special friends Donna Shelly, and Ms. Becky; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Carl E. Porter, two brothers Carroll and Lionel Kinney, and her sister Dorothy Redlevske.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wentworth Homecare & Hospice, especially to Gracie and Mattie, as well as, Polly and Samantha for the compassionate and loving care given to Bev.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday evening November 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Grace Place Farmington Community Food Pantry C/O Mary Moors 69 Wakefield St., Rochester, NH 03867. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
.