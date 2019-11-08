Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Beverly Gale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Tatum Gale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Tatum Gale Obituary
DOVER - Beverly Tatum Gale, long time resident of Dover, died Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 of a long illness with her sons at her bedside. Bev was born May 22, 1939 with a rebellious spirit and a sweet nature. Her early years were spent in Kentucky, where she was born, and Stockbridge Massachusetts, and after graduating from the University of Louisville with a degree in psychology, moved to New Hampshire in 1967 and never left. Bev's last full year was spent at Bellamy Fields, where she was cared for by a compassionate, professional and thoughtful staff.

Bev was predeceased by her Mother, Grace Tatum, and father, Walter Tatum. She had two sons, Jon and Tate, who grew up in Dover and reside in Maine. Also surviving her are three brothers, Walter, Harry and Roger, who meant the world to her.

Bev was wonderful with young children, and worked for some time at the Dover Public Library children's room. She then became employed by Dover Energy (later Downeast Energy), where she made lifelong friends with Ed and Karil Morin, and George Gauthier, with whom she remained close to her final day.

SERVICES: The funeral will be private. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -