DOVER - Beverly Tatum Gale, long time resident of Dover, died Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 of a long illness with her sons at her bedside. Bev was born May 22, 1939 with a rebellious spirit and a sweet nature. Her early years were spent in Kentucky, where she was born, and Stockbridge Massachusetts, and after graduating from the University of Louisville with a degree in psychology, moved to New Hampshire in 1967 and never left. Bev's last full year was spent at Bellamy Fields, where she was cared for by a compassionate, professional and thoughtful staff.
Bev was predeceased by her Mother, Grace Tatum, and father, Walter Tatum. She had two sons, Jon and Tate, who grew up in Dover and reside in Maine. Also surviving her are three brothers, Walter, Harry and Roger, who meant the world to her.
Bev was wonderful with young children, and worked for some time at the Dover Public Library children's room. She then became employed by Dover Energy (later Downeast Energy), where she made lifelong friends with Ed and Karil Morin, and George Gauthier, with whom she remained close to her final day.
SERVICES: The funeral will be private. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019