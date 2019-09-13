|
DOVER - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bob Thomas shares the news of his passing on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, in 1940 to parents Frank and Grace (Hickey) Thomas, Bob is survived by his wife Trudy of Dover, daughters Linda and her husband Deane Cahoon of Lakeville, Mass., and Carrie and her husband Ty Powers, and grandchildren, Riley Powers and Brayden Powers, of Somersworth, N.H.
Bob graduated from Kennett High School after growing up in the Chocorua area and later served in the United States Navy from 1958-1964. He later worked for various telecommunications companies, such as New England Telephone, AT&T, and Comcast, where he had many friends. Bob had earned his BS in Business Management from Merrimack College, Andover, Mass.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing him, Bob will be remembered for his generous personality, infectious smile, and his ever thoughtful words of wisdom and encouragement that inspired many.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019