Bonnie Battis
1944 - 2020
DOVER - Bonnie (Pitman) Battis, 76, of Dover, New Hampshire, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, lovingly surrounded by her husband and son. Bonnie was born in Presque Isle, Maine, to Benjamin and Pauline Pitman on February 22, 1944.

Bonnie attended Spaulding High School in Rochester, New Hampshire; following high school Bonnie attended Hair Dressing School in Portland, Maine. On May 13, 1964 Bonnie married Paul Battis and together they embarked on a successful adventure and enterprise owning, training and racing Standardbred Horses, becoming very notable in their community and racing at tracks all along the Eastern United States, and spending winter months in Pinehurst, North Carolina, which Bonnie was so fond of.

In addition to running their very successful stable, Bonnie spent many years caring for residents at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, New Hampshire serving in many capacities. Caring for others with precision was at the core of Bonnie's serving heart.

Bonnie is predeceased by her father and mother, Benjamin and Pauline Pitman. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul Battis, her devoted son, Jeffrey Battis, and her cherished grandson, Benjamin Battis, who sweetly referred to Bonnie as his, "Mimi", and her loving cousin Paulette Garrison.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To honor Bonnie's memory, donations may be made in her honor to the Riverside Rest Home Activities Fund, or the Christian Harness Horseman's Association. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 17, 2020
Dear Battis Family , Thinking of you during this difficult time . Bonnie was such a kind , cheerful lady . When I think of Rochester Fair , she will come to mind, her memory will live on . With sympathy , Kimberly and Donnie Hodge
Kim Hanscom Hodge
Acquaintance
