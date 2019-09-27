|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer, Bonnie (Schoff) Cabe Ham, 72, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born in South Berwick, Maine on December 13, 1946 to the late Clinton H. and Lena (Gaudette) Schoff.
Bonnie graduated from South Berwick High in 1965 and the Bernard School of Hairdressing in 1966. Bonnie's hairdressing career spanned several decades with many of her customers became lifelong friends. She will forever be remembered as "Bonnie the Bus Driver" for the years she spent transporting students to and from school and various sporting events. Bonnie's later years found her shining in her career as caretaker to two very special gentlemen with whom she shared her family, heart and home.
Bonnie was a talented musician and singer who shared her love of music with others; entertaining her mom along with her siblings as a young child, blasting Queen or the Oldies on the school bus, performing with the Schoffouelettes back in high school, jamming in the garage with friends and family and enjoying karaoke. Bonnie's talent, quick wit, sense of humor and practical jokes will surely be missed.
After losing her first born son to Cystic Fibrosis in 1971, Bonnie became an active fundraiser for the CF Foundation. She brought the entire community together with her annual rendition of "Itsariot" and turned her tragedy into an opportunity to spread laughter and to help others fight this terrible disease.
Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, bingo, yard sales, nice restaurants, vacations with family, camping trips, the beach and was always up for a trip to the casino. She enjoyed weekly visits to the South Berwick Community Center where she would frequently volunteer her time and talents.
Bonnie loved the community she was born and raised in and gave back at every opportunity. Each Christmas season, Bonnie lit the beautiful tree on her front lawn on Portland Street as a gift to all who passed by. It aptly became known as the "town tree".
The greatest blessing of Bonnie's life was undoubtedly her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Louise Cabe along with his children, Jared Ostrom and Daisy Cabe and her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jeremy Feenstra and her children, Marlena Cabe Daniels and James (Jimmy) Daniels. Marlena blessed Bonnie with two precious great-grandchildren, Mercy and Wesley Wilson who will forever be reminded how much Nanny Ham loved them. Bonnie also leaves behind her companion and lifelong friend, Robert Ham, as well as sisters, Anita (Robert) Gagne, Connie Lee and Tina (Steve) Lincoln.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, son, John L. Cabe III and his father, John L. Cabe, Jr., sister, Kay Scanlon and brothers, Clinton, Jack, Wayne and Gary Schoff.
SERVICES: Bonnie will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery alongside her son. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 17, 2019 at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, Maine at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019