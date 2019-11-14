|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer, Bonnie (Schoff) Cabe Ham, 72, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born in South Berwick, Maine on December 13, 1946 to the late Clinton H. and Lena (Gaudette) Schoff.
The greatest blessing of Bonnie's life was undoubtedly her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Louise Cabe along with his children, Jared Ostrom and Daisy Cabe and her daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jeremy Feenstra and her children, Marlena Cabe Daniels and James (Jimmy) Daniels. Marlena blessed Bonnie with two precious great-grandchildren, Mercy and Wesley Wilson who will forever be reminded how much Nanny Ham loved them. Bonnie also leaves behind her companion and lifelong friend, Robert Ham, as well as sisters, Anita (Robert) Gagne, Connie Lee and Tina (Steve) Lincoln.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, son, John L. Cabe III and his father, John L. Cabe, Jr., sister, Kay Scanlon and brothers, Clinton, Jack, Wayne and Gary Schoff.
SERVICES: Bonnie will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery alongside her son. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Rd., South Berwick, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019