MANCHESTER, Iowa - Bonnie Jean (Castner) Gronewald passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the age of 53 after a long illness.
She was born and grew up in Dover, N.H., and attended Dover High School.
She was predeceased by her mother, Kathryn R. Castner, and father, Linwood S. Castner.
She leaves behind her husband, Larry Gronewald, of Manchester, Iowa and her beloved daughter, Grace Slater, of Cuba City, Wisc., as well as sisters Judith Paradis, Linda Dupont, Sandra Canfield, and brother Chris Castner.
Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019