1/1
Bradford C. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Bradford C. Robinson, 71, of High Street in Somersworth, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 30, 1948 he was a son of the late Anthony G. Perry and Mildred V. Finn.

He was raised in Alton and upon graduating served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. After service in the Marines he worked as a police officer for both Wakefield and Rochester Police Departments before joining the University of New Hampshire Security division, where he worked for a number of years.

He was well known throughout the tri city area for his musical talent, performing with a number of bands throughout his entire life showcasing his talent as a guitarist and singer specializing in the music of Elvis Presley.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Linda Perry and son Adam Robinson and is survived by his family; brother, James Robinson of Somersworth, N.H., sisters, Toni Lambert of Wakefield, N.H., Joanne Devries of Wildwood, Fla., and Sandra Clark of Lebanon, Maine. Brad also leaves behind a son Erik Robinson of R.I., and a daughter Lori-Beth Robinson from N.H.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to join his family at Pine Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m., on October 1, 2020 for a graveside service and military honors. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Robinson family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved