SOMERSWORTH - Bradford C. Robinson, 71, of High Street in Somersworth, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 30, 1948 he was a son of the late Anthony G. Perry and Mildred V. Finn.
He was raised in Alton and upon graduating served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. After service in the Marines he worked as a police officer for both Wakefield and Rochester Police Departments before joining the University of New Hampshire Security division, where he worked for a number of years.
He was well known throughout the tri city area for his musical talent, performing with a number of bands throughout his entire life showcasing his talent as a guitarist and singer specializing in the music of Elvis Presley.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Linda Perry and son Adam Robinson and is survived by his family; brother, James Robinson of Somersworth, N.H., sisters, Toni Lambert of Wakefield, N.H., Joanne Devries of Wildwood, Fla., and Sandra Clark of Lebanon, Maine. Brad also leaves behind a son Erik Robinson of R.I., and a daughter Lori-Beth Robinson from N.H.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join his family at Pine Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m., on October 1, 2020 for a graveside service and military honors. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net
. Care for the Robinson family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.