Bradford Gray
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Bradford Gray, 37, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was born Feb. 25, 1983 in Rochester, N.H. to David and Lorna Gray. He grew up in Farmington, N.H. with his seven other siblings. Brad enjoyed fishing with his son Garrison and working with his hands.
He is survived by his son, Garrison B. Gray, His father David, and his siblings Nicole, Jeff, Terry, Brandi, Meagan, Mikael, and Courtney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts ,uncles, grandfather, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother, Lorna Gray, his maternal grandmother Florence Morgan, and paternal grandmother, Clair Gray.
At this time, there will be no services held for Brad, There will be a private family gathering in his honor at a future time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 29, 2020
We created a beautiful, amazing child whos now a young man. I promise you will be remembered and loved from afar. #ourboysangel #notinvain
Danielle and Garrison
Son
May 29, 2020
We all miss you brad till we meet again love you sister
Meagan
Family
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved