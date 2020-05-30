FARMINGTON, N.H. - Bradford Gray, 37, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born Feb. 25, 1983 in Rochester, N.H. to David and Lorna Gray. He grew up in Farmington, N.H. with his seven other siblings. Brad enjoyed fishing with his son Garrison and working with his hands.

He is survived by his son, Garrison B. Gray, His father David, and his siblings Nicole, Jeff, Terry, Brandi, Meagan, Mikael, and Courtney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts ,uncles, grandfather, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his mother, Lorna Gray, his maternal grandmother Florence Morgan, and paternal grandmother, Clair Gray.

At this time, there will be no services held for Brad, There will be a private family gathering in his honor at a future time.

