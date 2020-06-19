BERWICK, Maine - Brenda Lavigne, 57 of Keay Road in Berwick, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in a traffic accident in Berwick. Brenda was born on June 30, 1962 in Portsmouth, a daughter to the late Harold Sr. and Dorothy (Pease) Cloutier.
Brenda attended local schools graduating from RW Traip Academy with the class of 1980. She furthered her education at the University of Maine earning a degree in Business.
In 1983 she married her loving husband Thomas Lavigne and together they made Berwick their home. She was an active part of the community volunteering, coaching youth teams and while raising their boys became the neighborhood mother, keeping all the kids safe, busy and fed.
She enjoyed time at the lake and at her happy place in the white mountains of New Hampshire. Many years ago she adopted the Berwick Veterans Cemetery and transformed it, after enlisting the help of others, into the gem that it is today, paying rightful tribute to all veterans to insure they were always remembered for their service.
Brenda began a career at Liberty Mutual/Lincoln Financial many years ago working first part time while her boys were growing and later full time as a Senior Claims Analyst.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Lavigne; their sons Matthew T. and Michael D. Lavigne; sister Janylee McGlinchy; and brother Harold Jr. "Hal" Cloutier; as well as uncles, aunts, sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews and so many dear friends. Brenda was predeceased by her parents and her sister Lynn.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to share memories and photos with her family by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Due to the current health climate, funeral services will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Charles S. Hatch American Legion Post #79, P.O. Box 977 Bewick, ME 03901-0977 or to the New England Donor Services 60 First Avenue Waltham, MA 02451. Care for the Lavigne family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.