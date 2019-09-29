|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Brenda Mae Keene, 65 years, a resident of South Berwick, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at York Hospital following a battle with cancer.
Brenda was born in York, Maine on Jan. 14, 1954, the daughter of Bernard W. Keene, Sr. and Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.
She graduated from Wells High School and immediately started her long career in banking at Canal Bank. Brenda then worked at Key Bank, was Vice President Branch Administrator of Kennebunk Savings for many years, and most recently at Partner's Bank, formerly Sanford Institute for Savings, until her illness made it difficult to work.
Brenda was full of life and loved people. She could often be found volunteering for many community non-profits. She loved her job and it showed. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending the flower beds around her home, was a lover of all animals, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with her husband.
She was predeceased by her mother, Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.
She is survived by her loving companion and husband of 45 years, Richard C. Bartlett of South Berwick; her father, Bernard William Keene, Sr. of Ogunquit; her brother, Bernard W. Keene, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Bangor, Maine, several cousins, and a wide circle of treasured friends and colleagues throughout Southern Maine.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's memory to the , One Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste, 300, Topsham, ME 04086.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Brenda's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019