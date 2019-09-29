Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda M. Keene


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda M. Keene Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Brenda Mae Keene, 65 years, a resident of South Berwick, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at York Hospital following a battle with cancer.

Brenda was born in York, Maine on Jan. 14, 1954, the daughter of Bernard W. Keene, Sr. and Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.

She graduated from Wells High School and immediately started her long career in banking at Canal Bank. Brenda then worked at Key Bank, was Vice President Branch Administrator of Kennebunk Savings for many years, and most recently at Partner's Bank, formerly Sanford Institute for Savings, until her illness made it difficult to work.

Brenda was full of life and loved people. She could often be found volunteering for many community non-profits. She loved her job and it showed. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending the flower beds around her home, was a lover of all animals, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with her husband.

She was predeceased by her mother, Bertha Mae (Stevens) Keene.

She is survived by her loving companion and husband of 45 years, Richard C. Bartlett of South Berwick; her father, Bernard William Keene, Sr. of Ogunquit; her brother, Bernard W. Keene, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Bangor, Maine, several cousins, and a wide circle of treasured friends and colleagues throughout Southern Maine.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's memory to the , One Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste, 300, Topsham, ME 04086.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Brenda's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now