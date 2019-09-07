|
ROCHESTER - On Wednesday September 4, 2019 Jesus took His faithful and beloved daughter Brenda May Lewis home to forever be with Him. Born in Dover November 24, 1947; the daughter of Matthew J. and Thelma G. (Tozier) Lewis.
She was a graduate of South Berwick High School, class of 1965, and the University of Maine, Orono 1969. She taught Latin then English at York Middle School for 32 years. In addition to her teaching career she was her mother's caregiver and best friend. Together they enjoyed daily drives touring the seacoast. She has resided at Tara Estates for the last 20-years.
Brenda had a huge, generous and giving heart. Many were recipients of her delicious cookies.
She leaves behind her brothers Matthew "Skip" Lewis and sister-in-law Elaine of North Berwick, Maine, Keith Lewis and sister-in-law Kathy of Cape Porpoise, Maine and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, September 10, from 10-11 a.m., at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford.
Our hearts will sorely miss our dear sister until we meet again to be together forever in God's Paradise. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019