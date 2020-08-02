1/1
Brenda (Brooks) Mee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERWICK, Maine - Brenda Marcia (Brooks) Mee, 79, a longtime resident of Berwick, Maine passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Brenda was born in Berwick, Maine on March 20,1941 a daughter of William and Ruby (Tibbetts) Brooks.

She graduated from Berwick High School and worked at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. and retiring after 25 years.

Brenda took care of her grandchildren and her late mother, Ruby. Brenda loved to sew, enjoyed gardening, was a keen animal watcher and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will truly be missed by all.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 43 years, Chester M. Mee, who died in 2016, as well as her sister Gloria Laderbush.

Brenda is survived by three beloved daughters: Michele Tobin (husband Patrick and daughter Shawna) all of Berwick, Maine, Roxanne Reynolds (husband David of Milton, N.H. and son Staff Sergeant Joshua, USAF, Lisa Meloon (husband Dean and sons Zachary and Andrew) all of Rochester, N.H., a sister Audrey Vaillancourt of Berwick, Maine. Additionally Mrs. Mee is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, Maine. Due to Covid safety requirements, all are reminded to bring a mask to wear during the service.

Should friends desire donations may be made to the charity of one's choice, in Mrs. Mee's memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Brenda's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, PO Box 728, Berwick, Maine 03901.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved