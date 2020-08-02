BERWICK, Maine - Brenda Marcia (Brooks) Mee, 79, a longtime resident of Berwick, Maine passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Brenda was born in Berwick, Maine on March 20,1941 a daughter of William and Ruby (Tibbetts) Brooks.
She graduated from Berwick High School and worked at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. and retiring after 25 years.
Brenda took care of her grandchildren and her late mother, Ruby. Brenda loved to sew, enjoyed gardening, was a keen animal watcher and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will truly be missed by all.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 43 years, Chester M. Mee, who died in 2016, as well as her sister Gloria Laderbush.
Brenda is survived by three beloved daughters: Michele Tobin (husband Patrick and daughter Shawna) all of Berwick, Maine, Roxanne Reynolds (husband David of Milton, N.H. and son Staff Sergeant Joshua, USAF, Lisa Meloon (husband Dean and sons Zachary and Andrew) all of Rochester, N.H., a sister Audrey Vaillancourt of Berwick, Maine. Additionally Mrs. Mee is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, Maine. Due to Covid safety requirements, all are reminded to bring a mask to wear during the service.
Should friends desire donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
, in Mrs. Mee's memory.
