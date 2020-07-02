1/
Brenda Walicki
1925 - 2020
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Brenda Walicki, 95, of Kennewick, Wash., died Friday, June 19, 2020. Born and raised in Dover, N.H., on May 13, 1925 to George and Marie Sevigny. Brenda lived in Dover and Rochester until 1965 and moved to the West coast.

She is survived by son Gregg Walicki, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Kandace (Blaine) Jones, Benton City, Wash., and Kerry (Jill) Walicki, Spokane, Wash; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Reginald Walicki and grandson Duane Mathews, siblings: Doris Stacy, Joyce Massaro, Carl Sevigny.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
