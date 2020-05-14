|
|
LEBANON, Maine - On Friday, May 8, 2020, Brett Richard Merrill, devoted husband, father of two, son, brother, proud grandfather and friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45. Brett was born August 28, 1974.
Brett lived in Lebanon, Maine, graduated from Noble High School in Berwick Maine, class of 1992. He worked as a machinist for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, coaching baseball, camping in Bethel, Maine and taking walks with his corgis, Toby and Ally. Brett loved to be in the mountains.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Jessica, high school sweethearts; daughter Tawni and son-in-law Tyler Woods; grandsons Oliver and Jaxson Woods; granddaughter Dallas; best friend and son Tyler Merrill; parents Richard and Linda Merrill; sister Amy and brother-in-law Mark Zoeller; nieces Lexi and Livi Morrill; "brother" Dustin Morrill; aunt Kathy and uncle Steve Wallingford; cousin and good friend Rob and Melissa Wallingford; many more great aunts, uncles, cousins; and endless wonderful friends that were considered family.
In life, we loved you dearly
In death, we love you still
In our hearts you will hold a place, no one else will hold.
SERVICES: Private small graveside service to be held. A celebration of life, with all family and friends, to be held at a later date. To sign the on line guest book please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from May 14 to May 17, 2020