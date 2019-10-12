|
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Brian J. Casey passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with his wife Karen at his side, after a six-year battle with cancer. Brian was born February 23, 1948 in Dover, N.H., to Ralph and Eileen Casey and is survived by his wife Karen of The Villages; his son Ryan and wife Cindy, grandchildren Brandon and Allyson Casey of Goffstown, N.H. Other survivors include his sister Betsey and brothers Joey and Bobby, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brian was drafted into the Army in 1968, during the Vietnam conflict where he served and was discharged honorably. Brian used the GI Bill to attend the University of NH taking many classes with his wife, he was gifted with an exceptional memory, a trait his wife was jealous of. Brian went to work for the US Postal Service retiring after 37 years as a Customer Service Supervisor. He served as the State President for the National Association of Postal Supervisors.
As a teenager Brian loved playing football and quarterbacked his high school team his senior year at St Thomas Aquinas. In the winters he loved skiing in N.H. and Vt. He loved all sports and immensely enjoyed coaching his sons Little League team and playing golf with Karen.
In 2007 both Brian and Karen retired from the Postal Service in N.H. and moved to The Villages, Fla. He quickly became fast friends with his new neighbor Dave who moved from neighboring Mass. Brian took a part time job at Mallory Country Club first cleaning at night and then becoming a Golf Ambassador, he enjoyed the job and especially what he called "watering the herd", keeping golfers hydrated and talking to them!
SERVICES: Burial will be at Bushnell Florida National Cemetery on October 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held directly after at Brian and Karen's home for memories, stories, food and drink. This date has special meaning since it would have been their 49th wedding anniversary.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019