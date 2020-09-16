1/1
Brian Joseph McCarthy
1951 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Brian Joseph McCarthy, 69, of Rochester, N.H., passed away at home on the morning of Thursday, September 3, 2020. He will be missed by his family and friends beyond measure. Born in Massachusetts, he was the son of Jeremiah and Jessie McCarthy.

Brian is survived by his son, Allan McCarthy; his daughter, Sarah Newton; his son-in-law, Jason Newton; his grandchildren, Emmett and Cora Newton; his sisters, Jessica Stamaris (husband Steve) and Alexine Pope; his brother, David McCarthy (wife Kathie); nieces and nephews, family and friends.

For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 15, 2020
Brian will be missed. Scott and I are very sorry for your family’s loss. Know that he was a wonderful neighbor and friend. We had many humorous conversations over the years! He did love his fresh corn on the cob and a good movie! Love, The Cleveland Family
Dea and Scott Cleveland
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Will miss you with all my heart.
Jessica Stamaris
Sister
September 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this sad news. Brian and I carpooled together for many years to the shipyard, and worked in Code 280, Submarines Planning Yard. My deepest sympathies goes out to Brian's family.
David Mauser
Coworker
September 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about Brian's passing. His sense of humor and wit helped us make it through the days at work.
Rick Cecchetti
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Brian was a pleasure to work & travel with in our Planning Yard days. We especially enjoyed his dry humor. Deepest sympathies to the family. Debbie Hale & Mike Weit
Debra Hale
Coworker
