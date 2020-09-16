ROCHESTER - Brian Joseph McCarthy, 69, of Rochester, N.H., passed away at home on the morning of Thursday, September 3, 2020. He will be missed by his family and friends beyond measure. Born in Massachusetts, he was the son of Jeremiah and Jessie McCarthy.
Brian is survived by his son, Allan McCarthy; his daughter, Sarah Newton; his son-in-law, Jason Newton; his grandchildren, Emmett and Cora Newton; his sisters, Jessica Stamaris (husband Steve) and Alexine Pope; his brother, David McCarthy (wife Kathie); nieces and nephews, family and friends.
