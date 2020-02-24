|
ROCHESTER - Brian Paul Brennan, 79, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 following a long illness. His faith and courage comfort his family, who will miss him dearly.
A lifelong resident of Rochester, Brian was born on Dec. 2, 1940 to James and Pauline (Dubois) Brennan. Brian graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1959, then the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1963, where he majored in History with a degree in Education.
His teaching career of 36 years was spent at Portsmouth High School, where he served several years as Department Chair of Social Studies. He especially enjoyed his opportunities to travel abroad as co-advisor to the Junior World Council as well as co-advisor to several high-school classes.
Always interested in politics, he helped organize Rochester Young Democrats before beginning a 40-year career as an election official of Ward 2, both as a selectman and moderator.
Among other civic duties, Brian was proud of being a member of the Rochester Housing Authority when Wyandotte Mill was converted to apartments. He also served as a trustee of the Trust Funds helping to facilitate the writing of Rochester's history, updating the original volume.
Married for 56 years to Diane Gilbert Brennan, he leaves his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jon Mendenhall, and his two beloved grandchildren, Carter and Grace Mendenhall. In addition, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Doris Gilbert and special sister-in-law, Jackie Brennan as well as several nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.
He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Kelly, and his brothers and sisters: James J. Brennan, June B. McCarthy, Thomas J. Brennan, Mary A. Kelly and J. Richard Brennan.
SERVICES: Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.
Donations may be made in Brian's memory to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820-6028.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020